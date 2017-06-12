Redding Police carry the torch for Special Olympics
The run is spread out over three days and started in Connecticut 1986, five years after the first Torch Run. Redding and many other Danbury-area departments participated on June 9. The Connecticut Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots fundraising event for Special Olympics Connecticut, according to the event's website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|Intheno
|461
|Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson
|Sun
|Intheknow
|2
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May '17
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC