Quintiles IMS explores sale of contract sales business -sources
The sale process comes as Quintiles IMS seeks to prune some of its non-core businesses in the wake of the $17.6 billion merger last year that saw IMS Health Holdings Inc and Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc combine. Contract sales organizations have been under pressure in recent years, as large pharmaceutical companies increasingly rely on their own internal salesforce.
