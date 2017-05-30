Prescription drugs seized in Danbury arrest

According to a statement released by police, Jeremy "Popp" Colon, of Chestnut Street in Bethel, and Robert Frey , who lives in an apartment on Harding Place near West Street, are facing numerous drug charges including the sale of narcotics after investigators discovered them with of Xanax and Oxycodone pills. Police said the investigation began after citizens complained about potential drug activity in the vicinity of the apartment.

