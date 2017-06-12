Police: Distracted driving leads to accident
A Danbury man is facing distracted driving charges after he rear-ended another driver while fiddling with his GPS, police said. Police said Chirag Rana, 21, was traveling south on Danbury Road when a quick glance at his GPS sent his vehicle crashing into the rear bumper of a car that had stopped at a red light.
