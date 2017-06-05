Pecking Order: Danbury 5-Year-Old Inv...

Pecking Order: Danbury 5-Year-Old Invents Safe Way To Gather Eggs

A Danbury kindergartner is on his way to earning his first patent - and making his chores a little bit easier after wining a national award for his invention. Nico LaRosa, a 5-year-old student at King Street Primary School, learned the lesson that "necessity is indeed the mother of invention," according to the Danbury school system.

Danbury, CT

