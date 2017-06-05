Owner Of Danbury's New Pour Me Cafe Takes Legal Action To Stop OTB Plan
The owner of a new downtown cafe has filed an appeal against the Zoning Commission and Sportech Venues Inc. in response to a decision that allows Off-Track Betting in restaurants in Danbury. Andrea Gartner is the owner of the new Pour Me Coffee & Wine Cafe and the former executive director of CityCenter Danbury.
