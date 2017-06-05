NWS: 30-degree temperature change to ...

NWS: 30-degree temperature change to bring heat wave

18 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

That's right, a heat wave with high temperatures forecast to reach the upper 80s on Sunday and continuing into early next week. "Big change in weather/temperatures by early next week," the National Weather Service says "with a potential 30 degree difference in high temperatures when compared to yesterday`s highs."

