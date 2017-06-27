Newtown-based Muslim group facing lawsuit over sexual assault
A Muslim community is being sued by the parents of a pre-school girl over allegations it failed to prevent a boy from touching the girl's genitals at a school it runs on its property, the Associated Press reported. The parents of the girl filed a lawsuit in state court last month against the Muslim Society of Greater Danbury , which runs the Al Hedaya Islamic Center in Newtown.
