Monroe Police Charge Danbury Man With Car Theft After Chase Leads To Crash

A Danbury man was charged with stealing a car out of Danbury in March and leading Monroe Police on a chase before crashing the car in Newtown, according to the Monroe Courier. Monroe Police told the Monroe Courier that an officer saw 32-year-old Raheim Lewis of Danbury driving erratically on Route 25 in Monroe on March 25. The officer tried to pull Lewis over, but Lewis sped up and drove away, passing over the town line into Newtown, the Monroe Courier reported.

