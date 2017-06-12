Men Playing Pokemon Go Busted On Drug Charges At Newtown's Booth Library
Two men playing Pokemon Go at the C.H. Booth Library in Newtown caused a disturbance and were ultimately arrested on drug charges, police said. Officers responded to an interior alarm at 8:55 p.m. June 6 at the library at 25 Main St., police said.
