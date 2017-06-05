Malloy signs bill fortifying domestic...

Malloy signs bill fortifying domestic violence laws

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Tuesday that he signed a bill that will strengthen the state's domestic violence laws. The bill, which the state legislature unanimously passed last month, includes language to protect stalking victims who suffer "emotional distress," as well as physical abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) 6 hr MichaelCWilson 219
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) 20 hr Intheno 447
News Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield May 30 VictorOrians 1
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08) May '17 Diversity Dude 8
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,872 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC