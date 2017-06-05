Malloy signs bill fortifying domestic violence laws
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Tuesday that he signed a bill that will strengthen the state's domestic violence laws. The bill, which the state legislature unanimously passed last month, includes language to protect stalking victims who suffer "emotional distress," as well as physical abuse.
