Ken Dixon: Stalled discussion is taking its toll
As a professional, I can support either side of the issue. Tolls are taxes in sheep's clothing, painlessly toted up under those gargantuan gantries than scan your transponders as you speed by trailing gobs of personal information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Fri
|Intheno
|438
|Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Diversity Dude
|8
|Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11)
|Apr '17
|Penis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC