Just A Drill: First Responder Training Exercise Underway In Danbury

If you see a number of emergency responders at work in Danbury on Tuesday afternoon, don't be alarmed: A full-scale training exercise is being conducted. The joint training session involving local emergency responders - police, fire, EMS and more - will continue through 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Great Plain Elementary, Broadview Middle School, St. Gregory the Great Church and Danbury Hospital, police said.

