How the Senate Health Care Bill Could Hurt Medicaid Recipients
Susan Lees works at least 40 to 50 hours a week as a nanny for two young kids. Recently, she started walking dogs while the kids are in school to "make ends meet."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Hahahshs
|476
|Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson
|Jun 17
|HAHAHAHA
|4
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May '17
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Diversity Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC