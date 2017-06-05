Garden at Danbury school helps grow community
A core group of 10 parents began the garden project last year by constructing a sidewalk, installing fencing and building garden bed boxes, the release said. "These projects engage parents in the school," said Maria Vargas , a United Way parent liaison who helped organize the project, in a prepared statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|22 hr
|Intheno
|449
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Wed
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Diversity Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC