Ganim gears up for lawsuit over access to public campaign funds

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is poised to sue the state if he's declared ineligible for public financing for a prospective run for governor in 2018, which is expected to be the final ruling of the state Elections Enforcement Commission June 21. less Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is poised to sue the state if he's declared ineligible for public financing for a prospective run for governor in 2018, which is expected to be the final ruling of the state ... more Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, both raising money for presumptive runs for governor, jousted on Twitter Monday, June 12, 2017 over their records and the direction of the state.

