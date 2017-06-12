Ganim gears up for lawsuit over access to public campaign funds
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is poised to sue the state if he's declared ineligible for public financing for a prospective run for governor in 2018, which is expected to be the final ruling of the state Elections Enforcement Commission June 21. less Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim is poised to sue the state if he's declared ineligible for public financing for a prospective run for governor in 2018, which is expected to be the final ruling of the state ... more Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and Middletown Mayor Dan Drew, both raising money for presumptive runs for governor, jousted on Twitter Monday, June 12, 2017 over their records and the direction of the state.
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|2 hr
|Intheno
|461
|Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson
|Sun
|Intheknow
|2
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May '17
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
