Free support group for older adults with addiction in Danbury
A free support group for older adults with addiction is being offered at noon on Wednesdays at a substance abuse center on the city's west side. The Midwestern Connecticut Council on Alcoholism will offer the support group for adults 55 years old and older, according to a release.
