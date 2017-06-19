Farmers market on the move
The downtown's effort to attract more Danburians from surrounding neighborhoods to the city center will continue Saturday with the launch of a new farmers market season at the CityCenter Green . The weekly outdoor market, which had been located at Kennedy Park on Main Street, will be conducted at the special events green on Ives Street in anticipation of bigger crowds.
