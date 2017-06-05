Expect Sunny Skies As Temps Rise Into The 80s This Weekend In Danbury
Get your beach gear ready, because Fairfield County is expected to see several days of sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s or higher. Thursday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high near 72, according to the National Weather Service.
