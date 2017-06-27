Eversource is improving its natural gas pipeline system in Danbury.
Eversource is investing $3.5 million this year in a multi-phase natural gas resiliency project in Danbury. Bill Akley , president of gas operations for Eversource, said the project will reduce the likelihood of outages and enhance the safety of the system.
