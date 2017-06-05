Diocese Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Against Priests In Danbury
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport has settled five lawsuits brought against it claiming that four priests had sexually abused children in Bridgeport, Norwalk, New Milford, Fairfield, Greenwich and Danbury, according to the Connecticut Post. The abuses were reported to have taken place in the 1970s and 1980s, according to the Connecticut Post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|HAHAHAHAHA
|443
|Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Diversity Dude
|8
|Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11)
|Apr '17
|Penis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC