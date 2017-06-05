Diocese Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuits...

Diocese Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Against Priests In Danbury

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Bridgeport has settled five lawsuits brought against it claiming that four priests had sexually abused children in Bridgeport, Norwalk, New Milford, Fairfield, Greenwich and Danbury, according to the Connecticut Post. The abuses were reported to have taken place in the 1970s and 1980s, according to the Connecticut Post.

