Dinner Is Served, Danbury: Texas Roadhouse Opens Doors, Popeyes Takes Shape

Looking for a new place to dine out in Danbury? The highly anticipated Texas Roadhouse has opened for business and is drawing Texas-size crowds to its Newtown Road location. The new restaurant went up in just a matter of months on the site of a closed car dealership next to Stop & Shop.

