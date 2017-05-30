Danbury's Growing Art Scene Takes It ...

Danbury's Growing Art Scene Takes It Outside With New Sculpture Exhibit

A new outdoor sculpture exhibit, which will be officially unveiled on Friday afternoon, is bringing the art scene to the streets of downtown Danbury. Organizers from CityCenter Danbury hope the new Urban Sculpture Park set up along Main Street near Kennedy Park draws visitors to check out the growing art scene in the city.

