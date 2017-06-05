Danbury's Boughton Makes Bold Proposal To Eliminate State Income Tax
Did the campaign begin? Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton weighed in on state politics in an interview and suggested eliminating the state income tax. Boughton, a possible Republican gubernatorial candidate and critic of Gov. Dannel Malloy, told the website Reclaim Connecticut in an interview that it was time to think out of the box.
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|4 hr
|Intheno
|448
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Diversity Dude
|8
