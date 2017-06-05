Danbury's Boughton Makes Bold Proposa...

Danbury's Boughton Makes Bold Proposal To Eliminate State Income Tax

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

Did the campaign begin? Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton weighed in on state politics in an interview and suggested eliminating the state income tax. Boughton, a possible Republican gubernatorial candidate and critic of Gov. Dannel Malloy, told the website Reclaim Connecticut in an interview that it was time to think out of the box.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) 4 hr Intheno 448
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) 11 hr MichaelCWilson 219
News Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield May 30 VictorOrians 1
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May 9 Wally 43
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May 8 America Gentleman... 2
News Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08) May '17 Diversity Dude 8
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC