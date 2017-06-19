Danbury Woman Tries To Hide Drugs In Bra During Bust, Police Say

A woman tried to hide drugs in her bra as police moved in on the man she bought them from as part of an investigation into a Danbury pair dealing heroin out of their Main Street apartment, according to police. Danbury Police said that they launched an investigation into 24-year-old Denzel Wilkins and 25-year-old Tiffany Ortiz of Main Street after receiving citizen complaints that the two were dealing drugs from their apartment and vehicle.

