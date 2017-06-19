Danbury Woman Tries To Hide Drugs In Bra During Bust, Police Say
A woman tried to hide drugs in her bra as police moved in on the man she bought them from as part of an investigation into a Danbury pair dealing heroin out of their Main Street apartment, according to police. Danbury Police said that they launched an investigation into 24-year-old Denzel Wilkins and 25-year-old Tiffany Ortiz of Main Street after receiving citizen complaints that the two were dealing drugs from their apartment and vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Danbury Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Youraloser
|474
|Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson
|Jun 17
|HAHAHAHA
|4
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May '17
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Diversity Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC