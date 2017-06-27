Danbury woman issued summons for leav...

Danbury woman issued summons for leaving child in vehicle

A Danbury mother was issued a misdemeanor summons for leaving her child unattended in a vehicle Thursday afternoon, police said. Kristine Rakowsky, 39, left her three-year-old son in her car in the Danbury Square at 15 Backus Avenue for at least 11 minutes, police said.

