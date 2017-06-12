Danbury, Wilton ideas win in entrepre...

Danbury, Wilton ideas win in entrepreneur contest

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Wilton, Conn.-based Fjord Weather Systems was named a winner in CTNext's 12th "Entrepreneur Innovation Awards Competition" held June 15, 2017, in Stamford, with an idea for a network of weather monitors on boats. less Wilton, Conn.-based Fjord Weather Systems was named a winner in CTNext's 12th "Entrepreneur Innovation Awards Competition" held June 15, 2017, in Stamford, with an idea for a network of weather monitors ... more Danbury, Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson 23 hr HAHAHAHA 4
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) 23 hr HAHAHAHA 472
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) Jun 7 MichaelCWilson 219
News Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield May 30 VictorOrians 1
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May '17 Wally 43
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Fairfield County was issued at June 18 at 3:59PM EDT

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,852,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC