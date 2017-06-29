Danbury switch to LED lights in parking garages to save city...
The city's recent switch from fluorescent lights in its parking garages to higher-efficiency LED lights is expected to save $15,000 annually on energy costs, according to a release. The city made the switch to light-emitting diodes at its Bardo Garage at 10 Library Place and its Patriot Garage at 21 Delay St. The new lighting uses motion and daylight sensors, and is eligible for utility rebate incentives, the release said.
