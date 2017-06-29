Danbury switch to LED lights in parki...

Danbury switch to LED lights in parking garages to save city...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: News Times

The city's recent switch from fluorescent lights in its parking garages to higher-efficiency LED lights is expected to save $15,000 annually on energy costs, according to a release. The city made the switch to light-emitting diodes at its Bardo Garage at 10 Library Place and its Patriot Garage at 21 Delay St. The new lighting uses motion and daylight sensors, and is eligible for utility rebate incentives, the release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Wed Hahahshs 476
Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson Jun 17 HAHAHAHA 4
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) Jun 7 MichaelCWilson 219
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield May 30 VictorOrians 1
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May '17 Wally 43
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08) May '17 Diversity Dude 8
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,662 • Total comments across all topics: 282,117,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC