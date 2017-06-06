Danbury State's Attorney: Lawyer Foun...

Danbury State's Attorney: Lawyer Found Shot In Overturned Car Wasn't Murdered

53 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

The death of an attorney found shot in the head in his overturned car three years ago was not a homicide, a state's attorney said Tuesday. The family of Gugsa Abraham "Abe" Dabela and the Connecticut NAACP have questioned the Redding police and state medical examiner's finding that the death was a suicide.

