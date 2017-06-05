Danbury Residents Charged With DWI In NY Detail

In their continued efforts to eliminate impaired drivers on Hudson Valley roadways, New York State police made more than a dozen arrests for motorists driving while intoxicated over the weekend. On Tuesday, state police announced that during the detail, which took place between Friday, June 2 and Sunday, June 4, troopers made 18 arrests of intoxicated drivers in Westchester, Dutchess and Putnam counties.

