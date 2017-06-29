Danbury mayor issues annual summer break reading challenge
"Building a better world requires knowledge, hard work and determination," said Mayor Mark Boughton in a prepared statement. "So we ask those who have children in their lives to encourage them and keep them motivated to learn and grow throughout their years."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 'Fake News' Con: A Case Study (Dec '16)
|13 hr
|C Kersey
|58
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|Hahahshs
|476
|Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson
|Jun 17
|HAHAHAHA
|4
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May '17
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC