Danbury Hires Two New Elementary School Principals
Newly hired principals will take the reins at two elementary schools in Danbury this fall, Superintendent Sal Pascarella announced Wednesday. Carmen Vargas-Guerara is the new principal of South Street Elementary School, and Christopher Roche is the new principal at the Academy of International Studies , a magnet elementary school with a Global Studies theme that draws students from neighboring towns and districts through lottery selection.
