Danbury 'Elementary School of the Year' Principal Retires After 38 Years
DANBURY, Conn. - After a storied 38-year career, Dr. Helena Nitowski, principal of Danbury's Western Connecticut Academy of International Studies magnet elementary school, announced her retirement Nitowski took over AIS in 2006.
