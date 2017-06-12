Danbury Driver Blames Cats After Car ...

Danbury Driver Blames Cats After Car Becomes Impaled Upright On Wire

22 hrs ago

A Danbury woman blamed two cats for forcing her to swerve and crash into a utility pole guide wire on New Street, leaving her car suspended above the road, according to the WLAD-AM website.

