Danbury could offer safe space for internet transactions
City Council President Joseph Cavo typically doesn't feeling insecure when he arranges to meet someone he's never met to pick up an item bought online. "I'm 6-foot-8, and I'm 300 pounds, so I really don't have an issue," Cavo says with a laugh.
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|16 hr
|HAHAHAHAHA
|443
|Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Diversity Dude
|8
|Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11)
|Apr '17
|Penis
|2
