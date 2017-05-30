Danbury charter school proposal in the works
The national debate over funding schools of choice has found a battleground in Danbury - the largest city in Connecticut without a charter school. A New York-based organization that has been laying groundwork for two years to open a state-funded charter school in Danbury plans to file a formal request with the state Department of Education in July, when the application period opens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Fri
|Intheno
|438
|Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Diversity Dude
|8
|Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11)
|Apr '17
|Penis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC