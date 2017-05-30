Danbury charter school proposal in th...

Danbury charter school proposal in the works

The national debate over funding schools of choice has found a battleground in Danbury - the largest city in Connecticut without a charter school. A New York-based organization that has been laying groundwork for two years to open a state-funded charter school in Danbury plans to file a formal request with the state Department of Education in July, when the application period opens.

