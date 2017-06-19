Danbury 8th graders complete outdoor ...

Danbury 8th graders complete outdoor classroom project

Some 200 students in the class helped build the outdoor classroom, which can be used for observation, reflection, reading and writing, the release said. The outdoor classroom, which includes a rain water filtering system, hand-built benches and a global peace tile mosaic, was paid for through a grant from the Audubon Society , and local donations from O&G, Lowe's, Agway, and Tracy Floors & Tile, according to the release.

