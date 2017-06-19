Danbury 8th graders complete outdoor classroom project
Some 200 students in the class helped build the outdoor classroom, which can be used for observation, reflection, reading and writing, the release said. The outdoor classroom, which includes a rain water filtering system, hand-built benches and a global peace tile mosaic, was paid for through a grant from the Audubon Society , and local donations from O&G, Lowe's, Agway, and Tracy Floors & Tile, according to the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson
|Jun 17
|HAHAHAHA
|4
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Jun 17
|HAHAHAHA
|472
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May '17
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Diversity Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC