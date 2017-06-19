CT: Danbury Seeking Public Input Tuesday About Downtown Transit Study
June 19--DANBURY -- The city is seeking recommendations from residents about ways to improve public transportation downtown during a meeting on Tuesday. The meeting, planned from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Palace Theater, 165 Main St., encourages Danburians to share ideas about improving mass transit connections in the city's urban center.
