Connecticut Tourism Coalition meets Monday in Middletown
The Connecticut Tourism Coalition will meet Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at The Pavilion on Crystal Lake in Middletown. Scheduled to speak are state Sen. Paul Formica, R-East Lyme, who is the co-chairman of the General Assembly's Tourism Caucus, state Tourism Director Randy Fiveash, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, Middletown Mayor Dan Drew and Kevin Dodd of the Valley Railroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson
|Thu
|Monty73
|3
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Intheno
|469
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May '17
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC