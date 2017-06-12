Connecticut Tourism Coalition meets M...

Connecticut Tourism Coalition meets Monday in Middletown

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Day

The Connecticut Tourism Coalition will meet Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at The Pavilion on Crystal Lake in Middletown. Scheduled to speak are state Sen. Paul Formica, R-East Lyme, who is the co-chairman of the General Assembly's Tourism Caucus, state Tourism Director Randy Fiveash, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, Middletown Mayor Dan Drew and Kevin Dodd of the Valley Railroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson Thu Monty73 3
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) Thu Intheno 469
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) Jun 7 MichaelCWilson 219
News Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield May 30 VictorOrians 1
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May '17 Wally 43
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC