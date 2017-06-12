Connecticut Tourism Coalition meets Monday in Middletown

The Connecticut Tourism Coalition will meet Monday from 9 a.m. to noon at The Pavilion on Crystal Lake in Middletown. Scheduled to speak are state Sen. Paul Formica, R-East Lyme, who is the co-chairman of the General Assembly's Tourism Caucus, state Tourism Director Randy Fiveash, Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, Middletown Mayor Dan Drew and Kevin Dodd of the Valley Railroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.