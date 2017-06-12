Connecticut man charged with making bombs
Police say Larry Bailey was arrested last week on a warrant charging him with manufacture of bombs and other offenses. Court records show Bailey pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment in Danbury on Friday.
