Candlewood Lake board wrangles over b...

Candlewood Lake board wrangles over budget, bylaws

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News Times

A proposed amendment to the Candlewood Lake Authority bylaws, which would prohibit town delegates from taking part in meetings if their home communities have not paid their dues, was rejected this week after months of often bitter argument. The amendment was proposed in January after New Fairfield failed to pay $61,000 of its $76,800 share of the authority budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08) 14 min HAHAHAHA 470
Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson Thu Monty73 3
News Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08) Jun 7 MichaelCWilson 219
News Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho... May 30 Elise R Gingerich 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield May 30 VictorOrians 1
News The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08) May '17 Wally 43
News Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri... May '17 America Gentleman... 2
See all Danbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danbury Forum Now

Danbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Danbury, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,802,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC