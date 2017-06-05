Bruce J. Bemer, of Glastonbury, leaves Superior Court, in Danbury,...
In this April 6, 2017 photo, the NASCAR logo is among the signs at the the ticket entrance of the New London Waterford Speedbowl in Waterford, Conn. The track, in operation since 1951, postponed its planned May 6 opening after NASCAR pulled its sanctions in April following the arrest of owner Bruce Bemer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|11 hr
|Intheno
|447
|Man found guilty of manslaughter in Danbury sho...
|May 30
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May 9
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May 8
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Diversity Dude
|8
|Former Redding Highway Superintendent Arrested (Sep '11)
|Apr '17
|Penis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC