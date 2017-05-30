Bomb Threat Found Written On Wall At Danbury's Abbott Tech Was 'Unfounded'
A bomb threat found written on a men's bathroom wall Monday morning at Henry Abbott Tech High School in Danbury was "unfounded," according to Connecticut State Police. But all the students were evacuated from the building and then dismissed for the day after the threat was discovered at about 9:30 a.m. Monday, Trooper First Class Kelly Grant said.
