Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation From Henry Abbott Tech In Danbury
All students were evacuated after a bomb threat was reported at Henry Abbott Tech High School in Danbury on Monday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. At about 9:30 a.m., state troopers and the Danbury Fire Department responded to the state-run high school on Hayestown Avenue, Trooper First Class Kelly Grant said.
