Blumenthal to speak at Danbury chamber meeting

Second-term U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal will speak at the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on June 30. Blumenthal, the former 5-term state attorney general, will speak at the Leaders Luncheon, planned from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.