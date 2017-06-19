Bethel High School graduation 2017
The Bethel High School Full Orchestra plays Pomp and Circumstance for the Processional at the beginning of the Commencement Ceremony for Bethel High School Tuesday evening at the WCSU O'Neill Center in Danbury, CT. The Bethel High School Full Orchestra plays Pomp and Circumstance for the Processional at the beginning of the Commencement Ceremony for Bethel High School Tuesday evening at the WCSU O'Neill Center in Danbury, Bethel High School held its 2017 Commencement Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at the WCSU O'Neill Center in Danbury, CT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Danbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danbury man faces assault charges after ex-wife... (Feb '08)
|14 hr
|Intheno
|473
|Dennis and Shirley Beulah Watson
|Jun 17
|HAHAHAHA
|4
|Cow's Outside calls in quits in Danbury (Mar '08)
|Jun 7
|MichaelCWilson
|219
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Ridgefield
|May 30
|VictorOrians
|1
|The 146-year-old Yankee Silversmith Inn to clos... (May '08)
|May '17
|Wally
|43
|Blitzes, hot spots aim to ticket distracted dri...
|May '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Police seek help in Rose Street incident (Apr '08)
|May '17
|Diversity Dude
|8
Find what you want!
Search Danbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC