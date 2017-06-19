Bethel High School graduation 2017

The Bethel High School Full Orchestra plays Pomp and Circumstance for the Processional at the beginning of the Commencement Ceremony for Bethel High School Tuesday evening at the WCSU O'Neill Center in Danbury, CT. The Bethel High School Full Orchestra plays Pomp and Circumstance for the Processional at the beginning of the Commencement Ceremony for Bethel High School Tuesday evening at the WCSU O'Neill Center in Danbury, Bethel High School held its 2017 Commencement Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at the WCSU O'Neill Center in Danbury, CT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.