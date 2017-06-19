Bethel Educator Named Principal At Immaculate High In Danbury
The new principal at Immaculate High School in Danbury has previously been a teacher at Ridgefield High School, dean of students at Joel Barlow High School in Redding and principal at St. Jude in Monroe. On July 1, Patrick D. Higgins, a Bethel resident, will take over the top job at Immaculate, which is part of the Diocese of Bridgeport's parochial school system.
