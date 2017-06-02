Bear kills, eats Connecticut familya ...

Bear kills, eats Connecticut familya s donkey

Megg and Ted Hoffman tell The News-Times of Danbury that the bear visited their Kent property on at least two other occasions last month before breaking into a paddock containing four donkeys on May 21 and killing 15-year-old Radar, named after the character from MASH. Two other donkeys were injured.

