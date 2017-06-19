Authorities release name of mountain ...

Authorities release name of mountain biker found dead

A Connecticut man found dead after he failed to return home from a mountain bike ride in a wooded park is being remembered as a family man and avid outdoorsman. Authorities on Wednesday identified the man found dead in Farrington Woods in Danbury this week as 56-year-old Stephen Shafer , of Bethel.

