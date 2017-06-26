Athena Real Estate Adding Fla. Park To Portfolio
Athena Real Estate is not your typical property investment firm. Instead of targeting homes, empty lots or office buildings, the Danbury, Conn.-based firm zeroes in on RV parks, manufactured home communities and self-storage facilities, the News Times reported.
